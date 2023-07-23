Pittsburgh Weather: Heat begins to kick up as the week begins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another morning with patchy fog but it's comfortable. A spotty shower can't be ruled out north of I-80 by it looks mainly dry today with highs near normal in the low to mid 80s.

We still have moderate drought conditions north of I-80 and party of the Pittsburgh region is abnormally dry, so we need more rain, but it looks mainly dry and hot through next week. Monday, a stray thunderstorm is also possible in the afternoon and evening, but the chance remains low.

Rain chances over the next six days

We warm back up again next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s where it'll even feel in the 90s for some factoring in the humidity. By Thursday, Pittsburgh could touch 90° as we heat up each day.

Humidity over the next six days

It doesn't look to be near record highs though. We could do it again on Friday and the record of Friday is 96° back in 1993.

Make sure you find ways to stay cool and hydrated and if it's too hot for you it's too hot for your pets.

The next best chance for storms arrives Thursday.

7-day forecast: July 23, 2023

