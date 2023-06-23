Pittsburgh Weather: Friday kicks off the start of a wet weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are off to a foggy start with a few showers. We could have scattered storms Friday afternoon and evening but it's not looking like a severe setup. Friday also kicks off muggy conditions but there will be dry time to enjoy.

The rain slowly tapers off this weekend but doesn't completely go away by Saturday as there will likely be some lingering rain and highs in the upper 70s.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Humidity levels are back on the rise for Sunday and highs are in the low to mid-80s with mostly cloudy skies.

Another system expected to bring us storm rolls on Monday with highs near 80 and still leaves us with some rain and possible storms for Tuesday. Temperatures are looking cooler again with low to mid-70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

7-day forecast: June 23, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

