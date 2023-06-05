Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler temperatures in place, dry spell remains through workweek

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (6/4)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (6/4) 03:13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Relief from the heat finally arrived with the cold front Saturday, and the high Sunday was 10 degrees cooler than Saturday in Pittsburgh.

  • Daily average High: 77° Low: 56°
  • Sunset: 8:47 p.m.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Spotty showers Tuesday and next weekend.

Yesterday was our first 90-degree day of the year, and the high Sunday hit 80, which is three degrees warmer than normal. 

Though some areas had brief heavy downpours, gusty wind, and pea-sized hail for a few minutes Saturday, the official measurement at Pittsburgh International Airport was only a trace. If we don't get any measurable rain by Wednesday, that will rank Pittsburgh at 23 days without measurable rain, which is the fifth-longest streak for Pittsburgh on record, according to the National Weather Service. 

That means we have officially broken our dry streak. We'll see more sunshine to start the week, and another cold front brings a chance for a spotty shower Tuesday and another step down to highs in the mid-70s by midweek. 

The next shower chance after that won't likely arrive until Thursday or next weekend!

