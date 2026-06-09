Pittsburgh City Council approves legislation that brings restrictions to vape shops

Pittsburgh City Council has approved legislation that would put new restrictions on vape shops.

The legislation comes as concerns grow about vape shops popping up in every community, and the city wants to limit the number of vape shops that can operate. The city also says the shops have been creating negative environments.

District 1 Councilman Bobby Wilson, along with District 3 Councilman Bob Charland, sponsored the legislation.

"We're making a big statement to property owners to say that this use isn't something we want and we're stopping it at whatever the number is here," said District 1 Councilman Bobby Wilson.

"Persistent loitering, public intoxication, open drug use, fights, these are all things we have seen," said Jack Dougherty, the senior director of strategic partnerships with Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

The ordinance creates new zoning for stores that sell tobacco, inhalants, and cannabinoids. Under the new legislation, the vape shops cannot be within 1,000 feet of schools, cannot be open between the hours of 11 p.m. and 9 a.m., and cannot provide a self-checkout.

"Not only that, it goes further and talks about where it can be within zoning districts," said Councilman Bobby Wilson.

"Thank you for choosing prevention over reaction and for putting the community's well-being first. Years from the success of this may not be measured by headlines, but by the young people who never develop a nicotine addiction," said Onalenna Mogotsi, Youth of the Year winner for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania.

Proposals to open new vape shops would also need to go before the planning commission for full approval.