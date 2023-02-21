Help us name the new PTL pup

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Today Live is getting a new Canine Companions' puppy and we need your help giving our furry friend a name.

The new puppy has already been born and every member of the litter will have a name that begins with the letter "R."

We have a few Pittsburgh-centric choices. Make your pick, cast your vote and we'll total them up and determine the pup's name!

You can choose from Renegade, Rogers, Rivet and Roberto.

Vote here.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 9:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

