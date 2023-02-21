Help us name the new PTL pup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Today Live is getting a new Canine Companions' puppy and we need your help giving our furry friend a name.

The new puppy has already been born and every member of the litter will have a name that begins with the letter "R."

We have a few Pittsburgh-centric choices. Make your pick, cast your vote and we'll total them up and determine the pup's name!

You can choose from Renegade, Rogers, Rivet and Roberto.

Vote here.