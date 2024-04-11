Pittsburgh to have off and on rain with a storm chance increasing near sundown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Strong wind and tornados are the main concern for Thursday's severe weather. A warm front will lift through during the morning hours and that could bring morning hail storms. '

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to wind storms expected late this afternoon and into the afternoon hours. While we are waiting we will see a couple of rounds of rain working its way through.

Wind gust forecast for Uniontown, Pa. KDKA Weather Center

Highs today should hit the low 70s briefly this afternoon. Most of the day will see temperatures in the 60s. I have noon temperatures near 70.

Conditions today - April 11, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

The latest data indicates that for Pittsburgh we can see severe storms as soon as 6 p.m. today.

I have the window from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. officially.

The chance for severe weather outside of this time is going to be VERY low. The chance for wind storms is high.

Wind advisory for regions in the viewing area KDKA Weather Center

The Storm Prediction Center pegs our severe weather chance at 45%. That's high enough to put us in the "Enhanced Risk" category.

This is a designation that is issued rarely. In 2023 we saw the most "Enhanced Risk" days in the U.S. on record at 74.

That's only around one out of every five days.

At best, the Pittsburgh area is going to see only around five days a year with us highlighted in the enhanced or greater range.

Please stay weather-aware.

While severe weather is the biggest concern today there is also a Wind Advisory in place for Westmoreland, Fayette, and Somerset Counties. The advisory goes from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Wind gusts up to 50mph are possible.

7-day forecast: April 11, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

