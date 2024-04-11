Mon Wharf reopening today after being closed due to extreme flooding

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mon Wharf parking lot in Downtown Pittsburgh is set to reopen after being heavily flooded last week.

The Pittsburgh Parking Authority announced early last week that it would be closed due to flooding as heavy rains and rising waters flooded the parking lot.

Pittsburgh's Mon Wharf parking lot will reopen today after having been closed for over a week due to flooding in the area. KDKA

The Parking Authority says that both the Wood Street and Stanwix Street sides of the lot will be open and thanked the public for their patience while the wharf needed cleaned following the flooding.

Record amounts of rain

Several inches of rain fell in the Pittsburgh area and the rivers surrounding Downtown all rose well above their banks, leading to heavy flooding.

The Mon Wharf, the North Shore Riverwalk, the Tenth Street Bypass, and the 'Bathtub' section of the Parkway East were all under several feet of water.

Water continues to rise at Point State Park on April 3, 2024. KDKA

River levels along the Ohio reached their highest stage in nearly two decades last week.