Live Updates: Jewish community reacts to guilty verdict in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Jewish community is reacting after a jury found the man accused of shooting and killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue guilty on all 63 counts.
After beginning deliberations on Thursday, the jury returned a guilty verdict on Friday.
Jewish community groups and members of the three congregations that shared the synagogue said the verdict can't bring back the 11 people killed but it can start to provide some healing as the trial moves into the sentencing phase.
Most of the victims' families have said they support the death penalty in this case.
If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.
Phone: 412-697-3534
Email: info@1027HealingPartnership.org
Website: 1027healingpartnership.org
More resources can be found here.
Jewish Family and Community Services offering counseling and resources
Jewish Family and Community Services said trauma from the attack is deep and its therapists will continue to provide counseling and resources to help bereaved and injured witnesses and families.
"Today, we stand together as a community in the wake of the guilty verdict in the trial of the synagogue shooter. While the judicial process continues forward towards sentencing, we remain committed to the therapeutic support for bereaved and injured families.
"Over the past few weeks, we stood witness to the pain and trauma endured by the victims and their families. Our therapists stood alongside bereaved families and injured witnesses providing support through days of harrowing testimony. The trauma of the lived experience of the shooting is deep and our priority is to provide therapeutic support to those who need it most.
"In the coming weeks, we will continue our efforts to ensure accessible and comprehensive therapeutic services in the courtroom. Our team of highly trained professionals will continue to provide counseling, trauma-informed care, and resources to support bereaved and injured witnesses and families.
"Therapeutic support is available for all those who are impacted by the shooting - please reach out on 1027HealingPartnership.org to request assistance."
Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh stands with families, witnesses and first responders
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh expressed solidarity with those most directly impacted by the shooting and thanked the Pittsburgh area for standing with the community since the attack.
"The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh continues to stand with the families, witnesses, and first responder community most directly impacted by the deadly synagogue shooting over 4 ½ years ago – many of whom provided direct testimony over the past several weeks. We thank the staff from the U.S. Attorney's Office for their rigorous prosecution and the members of the jury who are fulfilling their civic duty.
"We acknowledge that today's verdict is just the first phase of this lengthy trial, as we now begin the penalty phase that will continue through the summer.
"We also recognize that the impact of this shooting extends far beyond those most directly impacted within American society and the Jewish people. We especially thank the citizenry of the greater Pittsburgh region for standing with the Jewish community since October 27, 2018 and supporting our communal efforts towards healing and resiliency.
"We are mindful that while the impact of this event has far reaching implications on a national and global stage, it will forever remain a deeply personal and lasting experience in our neighborhood. May the memories of the 11 individuals taken from us that day forever be for a blessing."
American Jewish Committee: 'Justice is served'
The American Jewish Committee released a statement saying while justice has been served, it doesn't bring back the 11 people killed in the attack.
"Justice has been served. We realize it does little to ease the pain for the families and friends of the 11 people murdered at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh simply for being Jewish and practicing their faith. However, we hope this verdict allows them to continue the slow process of healing if not closure. The memories of those taken will always be a blessing. Countering the antisemitic hate that invaded their sacred and joyous space must be the job for all of society, not just the Jewish community," the statement read.
Tree of Life survivor, leaders express hope for healing
Members of the Tree of Life Congregation expressed gratitude and hope after the guilty verdict.
Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who survived the attack, praised God and thanked the U.S. attorneys who led the prosecution.
"I am grateful to God for getting us to this day. And I am thankful for the law enforcement who ran into danger to rescue me, and the U.S. Attorney who stood up in court to defend my right to pray. Today I'm focused on being with my congregation and praying, singing and clapping in praise of God as we do each Shabbat. In the face of the horror of our community has experienced, I can think of no better response than practicing my Jewish faith and leading worship," Myers said.
Tree of Life CEO Carole Zawatsky offered support for survivors and the victims' families.
"While the verdict will not bring back your loved ones who were so violently killed, my hope is that today provides some level of comfort and helps to ease the pain, even if ever so slightly. May their memories always be for a blessing. Let us, this day, reaffirm our resolve to bring light into our world and keep the memory of each of the victims in our hearts as we do the work of Tikkun HaOlam, repairing our broken world," Zawatsky said.
Tree of Life Congregation president Alan Hausman recalled a quote from Fred Rogers, saying he's looked for people who have offered support after the attack:
"I am thankful for everyone who got us to this day. Every day for the past four and a half years, I've tried to look for the helpers: the public safety department and law enforcement officers, the attorneys, our fellow Pittsburgers who have continued to offer their care and support day in and day out. The way our community and people of all faiths came together after October 27, 2018, has helped me and continues to inspire me and give me strength as we move forward," Hausman said.
Michael Bernstein, the chair of the Tree of Life interim governance committee said Friday marked the beginning of a hopeful chapter for the community:
"Our community has been waiting a long time for this day. We are grateful to the Justice Department and the jury for their work to get us to a verdict. Today is a reminder that we live in a nation where vulnerable communities can be confident that those who engage in hate-fueled violence will be held accountable. It also marks the start of a new chapter for our community as we continue to heal and move forward as work to build a world in which hate no longer impacts any community. As the legal process continues, our energies will lie in building a better future for all as a part of the collaborative movement across communities and generations to uproot antisemitism and identity-based hate in all its forms," Bernstein said.