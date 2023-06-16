Jury finds Robert Bowers guilty on all counts related to Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The jury in the trial of Robert Bowers, the accused gunman in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting found him guilty on all counts.

Just before noon, the jury returned from more than five hours of deliberations over two days.

In total, Bowers was facing 63 counts. The jury returned just before noon to return the verdict.

The full list of counts can be found below.

For counts 1-11, Bowers was found guilty on all counts of"obstruction of the free exercise of religious beliefs."

For counts 12-22, he was found guilty on all counts of "willfully causing bodily injury because of actual or perceived religion."

For counts 23-33, he was found guilty on all counts of "use and discharge of a firearm to murder."

For counts 34 and 35, he was found guilty on all counts of "obstruction or attempted obstruction of the free exercise of religious beliefs."

For counts 36 and 37, he was found guilty on all counts of "willfully causing bodily injury."

For counts 38 and 39, he was found guilty on all counts of "use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence."

For counts 40-47, he was found guilty on all counts of "obstruction or attempted obstruction of the free exercise of religious beliefs."

For counts 48-51 he was found guilty on all counts of "obstruction or attempted obstruction of the free exercise of religious beliefs."

Finally, on counts 52-63, he was found guilty on all counts of "use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence."

The jury broke on Thursday after just a couple of hours of deliberation.

When they returned this morning, they broke deliberation to ask the judge a question regarding the charge of "intent to kill" and if Bowers needed to know who people were in order to have the intent to kill them.

We will have full coverage of the verdict throughout the day on KDKA-TV, CBS News Pittsburgh, and here on KDKA.com