Steelers playoff hopes still alive heading into Week 18 matchup vs. Ravens

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the Steelers prepare to face their AFC North division rivals in Baltimore this week, the team's hopes of making the postseason are still alive.

The team's chances of qualifying for the playoffs took a blow with three straight losses to the Cardinals, Patriots, and Colts, but back-to-back wins against the Bengals and Seahawks have helped right the ship and then Steelers now have a shot of making it to the second season heading into Week 18.

There are a number of ways the Steelers can clinch a wild card spot in the playoffs and winning their game against the Ravens is the first primary step in helping make that happen.

Our playoff scenarios ⤵️https://t.co/A6jF6Q93mY — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 1, 2024

If the Steelers are able to pull off the win in Baltimore and either the Miami Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills or the Tennessee Titans beat or tie the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh would make the playoffs.

If the Steelers, Bills, and Jaguars all win and the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts were to tie, Pittsburgh would make the playoffs.

If the Steelers lose to the Ravens, they can still qualify for the playoffs, but will need the Jaguars to lose to the Titans, the Denver Broncos to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Texans and Colts' game to end in anything but a tie.

The Steelers get the Week 18 action started on Saturday afternoon and will know going into Sunday what help they will need from the other teams around the league.

Kickoff in Baltimore is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.