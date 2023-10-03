Report: Steelers' Pat Freiermuth to miss 2-3 weeks with hamstring injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is reportedly going to be sidelined for multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac's sources, the starting tight end is expected to miss two to three weeks.

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth expected to miss 2-3 weeks with hamstring injury, per team sources — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 3, 2023

Freiermuth left Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans in the third quarter after suffering the injury. He was ruled out after going to the locker room for an evaluation. He had three catches for seven yards before leaving the game.

Freiermuth, picked in the second round of the 2021 draft by Pittsburgh, was not the only Steeler to leave Sunday's game against the Texans with an injury. Starting quarterback Kenny Pickett also left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. On Monday, Dulac reported that Pickett will "be fine," according to his sources. It is not known if the team's starting quarterback will miss time.

Pickett was injured after being sacked by Jonathan Greenard. Pickett needed help getting to the sideline and was ruled out soon after.

Before departing, Pickett was 15 for 23 for 114 yards, one interception and no touchdowns. The Steelers (2-2) lost 30-6.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin may provide more information about the team's injuries during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

The Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium, and you can catch all of the action on KDKA-TV.