Report: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's knee injury not considered serious

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett's knee injury is reportedly not serious.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Monday that Pickett will "be fine," sources said. It it not known if the starting quarterback will miss time, Dulac reported.

Kenny Pickett’s knee injury not serious and he “will be fine,” per team sources. Not determined if he will miss time. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 2, 2023

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Pickett suffered a bone bruise that could "lead to a short-term absence." Rapoport reported that Pickett could play this week, "but the team may be smart with a bye in Week 6."

#Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffered a bone bruise in his knee that could lead to a short-term absence, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The door is open for Pickett, who also has a muscle strain, to play this week, but the team may be smart with a bye in Week 6. pic.twitter.com/SlbY7FaIa8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2023

Pickett left in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Texans after being sacked on fourth down by Houston's Jonathan Greenard. Pickett needed help getting to the sideline and was ruled out soon after.

Before departing, Pickett was 15 of 23 for 114 yards, one interception and no touchdowns. The Steelers ended up losing 30-6, ending a two-game winning streak.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin may provide more information about Pickett's injury during his weekly press conference on Tuesday at noon.

If Pickett is unable to play on Oct. 8 when the Baltimore Ravens come to town, the Steelers will likely turn to backup Mitch Trubisky, who took over when Pickett left the game against the Texans. He was 3 for 5 for 18 yards.

"We've got to make some changes," Tomlin said after the game. "That was an ugly product we put out there today. We're not going to do the same things and hope for a different outcome. We'll put those changes in place in our preparation this week."

Kickoff for the Ravens game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium, and you can catch all of the action on KDKA-TV.