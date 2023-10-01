Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett leaves game vs. Texans with injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was forced out of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans with an injury.

Late in the third quarter, Pickett was sacked on a 4th-and-1 play, with Houston's Jonathan Greenard landing on Pickett's lower body.

Pickett on the field… looks like he twisted his leg/knee. Headed off the field with the help of team doctor. Limping. Headed into blue tent @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) October 1, 2023

#Steelers QB Kenny Pickett sustained a knee injury and is OUT for the rest of today’s game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 1, 2023

The Steelers announced Pickett would remain out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. Before departing, Pickett was 15-23 for 114 yards and threw one interception with no touchdowns.

Pittsburgh's backup quarterback is Mitchell Trubisky.

The Steelers would lose the game 30-6, falling to 2-2 on the year.