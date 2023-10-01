Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett leaves game vs. Texans with injury
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was forced out of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans with an injury.
Late in the third quarter, Pickett was sacked on a 4th-and-1 play, with Houston's Jonathan Greenard landing on Pickett's lower body.
The Steelers announced Pickett would remain out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. Before departing, Pickett was 15-23 for 114 yards and threw one interception with no touchdowns.
Pittsburgh's backup quarterback is Mitchell Trubisky.
The Steelers would lose the game 30-6, falling to 2-2 on the year.
