Steelers nighttime practice in Latrobe expected to generate $200K for community, organizers say

Saturday night in Latrobe marks another major milestone of the Steelers' summer training camp.

The team will leave Saint Vincent College and head into town for its annual practice under the lights at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

The training camp tradition also acts as a significant fundraiser that benefits both the city of Latrobe and the Greater Latrobe School District.

On Friday morning, however, all was quiet inside the 75-year-old stadium. The only sound was a lawn mower passing over the freshly painted field.

It was the calm before the Steeler storm.

Tyler Gustafson, the athletic director for Greater Latrobe High School, says they're ready for both the Steelers and Steeler Nation.

"We're really excited to have them back," Gustafson said. "It's great to work with a professional football organization. All the things they do for us and we do for them. It's just a great relationship we have with each other, and it is just exciting to have them back in Greater Latrobe for another year."

Gustafson says more than 13,500 fans packed into the stadium last year, and they're expecting a similar crowd this year.

There are also a few important things fans should know before they go.

The free Steelers Fest in the park outside the stadium runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature food vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

The stadium gates open at 3 p.m., with practice scheduled to begin shortly after 6 p.m., after some autograph signings. After practice, fans are encouraged to stick around for a fireworks show.

Parking at the stadium is limited, but additional parking is available throughout town, about a five- to 10-minute walk away.

While the event requires a $15 ticket purchased online, organizers say that the roughly $200,000 that the evening will generate will go right back into the community.

"That money we generate with our ticket sales, with our concessions and 50/50, that all goes back to the school district, and any organization around the city that helps out," Gustafson said. "Our booster groups at the high school for all of the sports teams, the city police, our resource officers, the Latrobe Chamber of Commerce, parks and rec and the volunteer fire department. Everyone that helps out that night gets a share of the money that is brought in that night."

For tickets and more information from the Steelers, click here.