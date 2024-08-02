Steelers fans ready for "Friday Night Lights" practice

Steelers fans from Oklahoma travel to Pennsylvania for "Friday Night Lights" practice

Steelers fans from Oklahoma travel to Pennsylvania for "Friday Night Lights" practice

Steelers fans from Oklahoma travel to Pennsylvania for "Friday Night Lights" practice

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting their annual "Friday Night Lights" practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium in Latrobe on Friday.

The practice, away from the team's training camp home at Saint Vincent College, is expected to be packed for the 7 p.m. start. It's a highlight of training camp that goes back more than 50 years and draws thousands of families from across the country.

John and Bre Tedesco left their home in Tulsa, Oklahoma at 3 a.m. on Friday to attend the practice under the lights.

"I'm from Erie originally," John said. "I grew up with the team, and we go to a game at least once every year. We could not be happier to be a part of it."

"The energy is great out here," Bre said. "It's like being with 20,000 of your friends and family. We are having a great time."

Last year, a record-breaking crowd of 15,000 people attended the practice.