Multiple Steelers players banged up as team will head to Denver this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Steelers are getting ready to head to Denver and are dealing with a few injuries on the roster.

The team practiced for the first time this week on Wednesday and it's looking more and more like Justin Fields is going to get his second straight start.

Fields started the week with the first unit in practice, unlike last week.

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson, like last week, was practicing, but was very limited in what he was able to do. Wilson is still being cautious with his calf injury that kept him out of the team's opener last week in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 8: Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers breaks away from Kaden Elliss #55 of the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 8, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

Wilson's calf isn't the only injury on the roster, however.

Offensive lineman Dan Moore, Jr. didn't practice on Wednesday as he's dealing with an ankle injury.

Moore says he expects to play on Sunday, but the Steelers made some adjustments in practice in case he isn't able to suit up.

Broderick Jones slid to the left side and rookie Troy Fautanu took reps with the first team at right tackle.

Fautanu has been sidelined with an injury of his own and says he's ready if called upon.

"The last two weeks, I've just been preparing myself mentally, really more than anything, I think," Fautanu said. "That's where I took the biggest steps and just making sure I'm preparing. But yeah, I think I'm ready. I know I'm ready."

The Steelers will head to Denver looking to start their season with two straight wins for the first time since 2020.

Kickoff in Denver is set for 4:25 p.m. and you can watch the game on KDKA-TV.