Mike Tomlin: Steelers preparing with Justin Fields as starter in Week 2

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Following a game where the Steelers didn't score a single touchdown but still managed to win, coach Mike Tomlin and his quad are 1-0 and atop the AFC North. They will turn their attention to the 0-1 Denver Broncos this week.

Mike Tomlin praised his team for winning the Week 1 game over the Falcons despite the quarterback instability and the nagging calf injury to Russell Wilson.

Tomlin was noncommittal when speaking about Wilson's status as the starter for Week 2, saying his participation in practice will be monitored throughout the week, but the team will prepare with Justin Fields as the starter for Week 2.

"He (Wilson) feels better today than he did over the weekend. What that means, I don't know as we sit here today." Tomlin added. "As I sit here today, we're preparing as if Justin is going to be our quarterback. I think that's the appropriate way to do it. Speculation is a waste of time."

Tomlin did not say whether Wilson would start Sunday if he was given a clean bill of health by the medical staff.

"I am unmoved by some of these narratives," Tomlin says when asked if Wilson starts when healthy.

Focusing on last week's contest, Tomlin cited kicker Chris Boswell's impressive performance, accounting for all of Pittsburgh's 18 points thanks to six field goals.

Injuries

Punter Cam Johnston is out for the season with a knee injury he suffered in Week 1. In turn, the Steelers signed 29-year-old Corliss Waitman, who had two previous stints with the Steelers and starting experience with the Broncos in 2022.

Cornerback Darius Rush is in the concussion protocol. Offensive tackle Dan Moore sustained an ankle injury. Both players will be monitored as practice progresses this week.

Tomlin expects an "uptick" in participation for rookie wideout Roman Wilson, who missed Week 1. Guard Isaac Seumalo also has the potential to practice this week.

The opposition

Tomlin began his assessment of the Denver Broncos by highlighting the "hostile environment" and crowd noise at Empower Field at Mile High.

Tomlin singled out veteran NFL coach Sean Payton, praising how Payton can scheme a game with his roster.

"He did some really awesome things in terms of bringing the game to his young signal-caller last week. He threw a lot of passes, but he threw a lot of quick passes... RPO passes that included bubble screens to put them in good run-pass scenarios," Tomlin said.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix and his mobility will provide a stark contrast to how the Steelers prepared against Kirk Cousins last week.

"I thought he was highly effective by design or ad-lib last week. He extended some plays and made some plays."

Denver's defense could be highlighted by star defensive back Pat Surtain II. "He's as good as there is in the game," Tomlin said of Surtain.

"(Surtain) is as technically as sound as they come. I was at his Pro Day, and he was just as impressive and game-ready as any corner that I can remember in recent years."

The Steelers will go on the road for the second straight week when they travel to Denver to battle the Broncos. Kick-off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game can be seen on KDKA-TV.