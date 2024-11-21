Chris Boswell named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for second time this season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this season!

Boswell helped lead the Steelers to an 18-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, making six field goals on six tries, scoring all of Pittsburgh's points in the win.

Boswell's field goals were from 32, 52, 32, 57, 27, and 50 yards.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell lines up for a field goal against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 17th, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay / KDKA

It's the second time this season that Boswell has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, previously earning the honors for making six field goals in Week 1 vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

Earlier this week, head coach Mike Tomlin said that Boswell has been "everything we need him to be."

The Steelers have a short week and are back in action tonight as they will face the Cleveland Browns on the road in the Thursday Night Football matchup.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.