Steelers announce 2022 training camp schedule

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Steelers have announced their training camp schedule for this summer.

The team will return to Saint Vincent College on July 27, and will wrap up camp on Aug. 18.

(Story continues below the tweet)

The Steelers conducted training camp at Heinz Field the last two years to keep the crowds away during the COVID pandemic. This will be their first training camp at Saint Vincent since 2019.

