Steelers Schedule 2022: Pittsburgh opens at AFC North rival Cincinnati

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will see what life is like after Ben Roethlisberger on Sept. 11 in Cincinnati.

That's when they are scheduled to begin the 2022 season, at their AFC North rivals and reigning AFC champions.

Roethlisberger, the future Hall of Fame quarterback, retired after last season. The Steelers bring back Mason Rudolph to compete against free-agent pickup Mitch Trubisky and first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett for the starting job.

The full schedule is below, and includes five prime-time games, plus a visit from Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in October. That last game against Cleveland will be played on either Saturday, Jan. 7, or Sunday, Jan. 8.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11, at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18, vs. New England, 1 p.m.
Week 3: Thursday, Sept. 22, at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2, vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m.
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9, at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 16, vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23, at Miami, 8:20 p.m.
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30, at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6, BYE WEEK
Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 13, vs. New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20, vs. Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.
Week 12: Monday, Nov. 28, at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.
Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4, at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 11, vs. Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18, at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24, vs. Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1, at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Week 18: Date/Time TBD, vs. Cleveland

First published on June 3, 2022 / 12:28 PM

