South Side Street Fest opens to largely positive reviews

Pittsburgh's South Side Street Fest is officially underway, aiming to create a safer and welcoming South Side.

The South Side has developed a reputation for chaotic weekends during the summer. That was not the case on Saturday night.

Most people who spoke with KDKA-TV offered largely glowing reviews of the event, adding that they feel safe, and that is the hope. Leaders hope that this event goes a long way to change the behavior and perception of the area.

The South Side Street Fest aims to fill East Carson Street on Friday and Saturday nights this summer from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. between 12th and 18th streets. Of note, the event is only for those ages 21 and up, and IDs will be regularly checked.

At the entrance, metal detectors were in use, like those at PNC Park or Acrisure Stadium. There were some lengthy lines to get into the festival, and like a sporting event, you can't bring in guns, oversized bags, or outside alcohol.

Festivalgoers can, however, buy alcohol inside the permitted area, such as a bar, but they are not permitted to openly bring alcohol in the street. There are specific places on the street where you can buy alcohol and walk around with it.

Multiple vendors were also out for the late-night festivities.

"It's been great. Very peaceful, very relaxing. Got a little bit of sugar, so sweet," Beth Burton said.

"This is definitely a bigger turnout than I expected, but this is just great. Vibes are great out here," Joey Fitzhenry said.

Justin McCord, however, was one of the few who said he wasn't the biggest fan of the event layout.

"It's chaos, but it's controlled chaos. Like, there's no fighting. But I don't know. We are kind of barricaded in. It's a little awkward, you know?" McCord said.

McCord added that the long lines and repeated need to show IDs were two things he took issue with. If those could be rectified, he said, he might return to a future edition of the festival.