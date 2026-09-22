City of Pittsburgh begins Smithfield Street reconstruction project

Spanning from Forbes Avenue to Liberty Avenue, Smithfield Street in Downtown Pittsburgh is being redesigned. It's a major infrastructure project that has received a lot of community input.

Following a groundbreaking ceremony, the project is underway to modernize the entire corridor along Smithfield Street.

This first phase, from Forbes Avenue to Sixth Avenue alone, is expected to take two years to complete.

The project is a group effort, with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, the Department of City Planning, and the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure leading the charge.

"This is what it looks like when government works. When local, state and federal entities come together to invest in Pittsburgh," said Jeff Skalican, director of the Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure.

The vision is to improve the pedestrian experience and have a more beautified space.

"That's why this project is so important for us to have new accessible sidewalks, to have new roadways to make it easier for people to get around downtown and make Smithfield Street a destination," Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor said.

For drivers, this redevelopment project means detours. Pittsburgh Regional Transit riders will have new routes, and walkers get a few more steps around signs.

"While the streets will be closed, these businesses will, in fact, be open; we want to ensure that they're here for many years to come," said Jeremy Waldrup, the executive director of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

Once it's done, six unique illuminated sculptures will shine. During a press conference Tuesday, it was announced that the artist is currently working on the sculptures. In the meantime, contractors will work 10-hour days, Monday through Thursday, to make Smithfield Street a destination.

"We want everyone that walks down the street to know that they are safe, that they are welcome and that they want to stay here," said Pittsburgh Councilman Bobby Wilson.

At the end of the project, the current transit-only lane will stay. After phase one, work will move to phase two, which is located on Forbes Avenue to Fort Pitt Boulevard.

Finally, phase three will complete the work from Sixth Avenue to Liberty Avenue.