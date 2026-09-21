Slow Tech Festival teaches parents and families about alternatives to smart phones

Hundreds of families learned about resources and strategies to spend less time on screens and more time in real life at the Slow Tech Festival on Sunday.

The event was at Children's Museum of Pittsburgh in partnership with PA Unplugged. Families learned about alternatives to smartphones like wi-fi landlines, parent-controlled cell phones and magazines for tweens.

Research shows that heavy social media use is harmful for kids and teenagers, yet a Gallup survey from 2023 showed teens spend an average of almost five hours a day on social media.

Kristen Beddard, PA Unplugged, co-founder, says, "We know that the tech companies like Meta and Snapchat, TikTok, etc., they design their platforms to be as addictive as possible because they want to make sure that kids are on them all the time. It's maximum engagement because that's how they make their money, and we know that just the fact that this is rewiring their brains, it's also just taking away all of these real-world experiences that are really necessary and needed for healthy growth and development."

Dozens of local organizations also showcased their programming at the Slow Tech Festival, offering in-person activities for kids after school and on weekends.

You can learn more about the local organizations at www.Kidsburgh.org and about alternative devices and resources for families at home and at school www.PAUnplugged.org.