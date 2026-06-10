Man shot and killed after altercation with another man in Pittsburgh, officials say

One person is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to the 1200 block of Pritchard Street around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a shooting. At the scene, authorities said they found a man inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified as of Wednesday night.

Witnesses told investigators that the victim and another man were involved in an altercation before the shooting, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. The other man was detained and taken to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police headquarters for questioning.

Police are investigating the deadly shooting. No other information was released on Wednesday, including whether the two men knew each other.