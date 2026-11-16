Man in critical condition after shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side, police say

Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in the city's South Side neighborhood that has left a man in critical condition.

Just after 11 a.m. Monday, Zone 3 officers responded to the 2500 block of East Carson Street for a reported shooting.

Arriving officers found a man with a single gunshot wound to the groin. He was transported by private means to an area hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition, police said.

Officials believe the shooting was an isolated incident. Homicide detectives are leading an active, ongoing investigation, police said.