2 Pittsburgh men accused of several animal cruelty

Two men are facing several animal cruelty charges for alleged abuse and illegal docking.

Police said the dogs, including several puppies, had to be rescued and taken for veterinary care. According to the criminal complaint, the dogs were brought to Animal Friends after being taken from the home in Hazelwood.

Court papers show 48-year-old Garrett Harper and 34-year-old Ryan Chavers face a laundry list of charges related to animal abuse and cruelty.

Investigators said they went to the home on Blair Street in Hazelwood at the end of May after complaints, videos and photos of alleged abuse were sent to them. In one video, Chavers is accused of hitting dogs with a large pipe-like object while yelling at them. Police said the dogs could be heard crying out in pain.

"I want to see the tape. I don't know what he would have done when I'm not around. He would never hit the dogs when I'm around," Garrett Harper said.

Harper answered the door when KDKA knocked on Friday. He said Chavers is his nephew with special needs and would never harm the dogs.

The criminal complaint says nine Cane Corso dogs were found at the house when officers searched it in early June. Investigators said the house was in a state of squalor, and the dogs smelled of urine and feces.

"I didn't know I could go to somebody else and get them done. I didn't know," Harper said.

Court papers say six of the dogs were puppies and had open wounds from illegal docking. Multiple dogs died from either medical conditions or being put down due lack of vet care.

"I feel like they roughed me. They just took all my dogs and gave me a bill and said that's it," Harper said.

Harper and Chavers face several counts of cruelty to animals, neglect of animals and aggravated cruelty to animals. No court date has been set yet.