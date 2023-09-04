Pittsburgh seeking archers for deer management pilot program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- In an effort to control the deer population that is threatening Pittsburgh's greenspaces, archery hunts in Frick and Riverview parks will take place during deer archery season this fall.

There were a lot of mixed emotions towards the city's plan.

While many who frequent Riverview Park say deer are just part of the wildlife and aren't bothering anyone, others say they're out of control and they support the city's efforts to rid their greenspaces of them.

According to city leaders, the deer population has reached a tipping point, making it nearly impossible to stop the big-eyed animals from eating and breeding in the city's parks and neighborhoods, and all but wiping out the urban forests.

Ryan Danko, who exercises in Riverview Park, said he can't escape the overabundance of deer and applauds the city's efforts to control the population.

"They're everywhere. They're jumping in the street at night. They're in your garbage. I live just right at the bottom of the hill and they're constantly in my yard, crapping everywhere, going to the trash, ripping stuff up," Danko said.

Other parkgoers disagree. They claim they enjoy seeing deer around and call them friendly and harmless. While they understand the city's perspective, they say there has to be a middle ground.

"Especially in today's climate, especially with how the climate is going, we have to protect the earth for future generations. So I understand what they're doing, but at the same time, I know there's some type of happy medium," said resident Richard Shockency.

The city is moving forward with its pilot program that's calling for all interested archers to enter a lottery system from which 30 archers will be selected.

Interested archers must be an Allegheny County resident, pass a criminal background check, have a clean Pennsylvania Game Commission record and have purchased, or will purchase, a 2B antlerless tag.

Upon passing a criminal background check, the selected archers will be required to attend and pass an accuracy test. There is a zero-tolerance policy. Every hunter is required to take a doe first and then donate the meat to a food bank. The deer must be dressed off-site, rather than in the parks themselves.