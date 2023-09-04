Watch CBS News

Pittsburgh seeks archers to help cull deer

In an effort to control the deer population threatening the city’s greenspaces, archery hunts in Frick and Riverview parks will be taking place during deer archery season this fall. KDKA-TV's Shelley Bortz has more.
