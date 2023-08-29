Pittsburgh introduces plan to cull deer population with controlled bow hunt in 2 parks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The city of Pittsburgh is working on a plan to curb the deer population.

The city has introduced a plan to hold a controlled bow hunt in Frick and Riverview parks. Hunters would apply through the USDA and only 30 would be chosen to take part.

The mayor's office also plans to require hunters to shoot a doe first and then donate that meat to a local food bank.

After the hunt, the city will partner with the USDA for further mitigation.

"A lot of people have asked, 'Why can't you use sort of a chemical birth control, some other options for that?' But the reality is that the population of the deer itself has gotten to where those mitigation measures are less effective, are not as effective until we're able to lower those numbers," said Maria Montaño, communications director of the mayor's office.

No one knows how many deer there are, but a 2010 study found the parks could only support seven or eight deer per square mile. The same study found at the same time, there were more than 40 deer per square acre of park, and estimates are that number has now doubled or tripled.

The mayor's office is waiting on council to approve legislation related to the hunt. They hope everything is in place to host it this fall.