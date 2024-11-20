Schenley Park ice skating rink opens for the season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Schenley Park's ice skating rink has reopened after equipment problems led to it being shut down last year.

City leaders attended a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday evening before people laced up their skates for the first time.

"This is what our city is about," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "Our city is about bringing people together and creating amenities they can have memories on. And now there will be a lot of young children who will come here and make memories with their family."

The rink will be open for select hours every day.

A number of special skating events will be held at the rink throughout the winter season, including Skate With Santa, Mascot Skate, Disco Night, and others.

Admission to the rink is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, and $3 for youth and children. Skate rentals are available for $3.

The city says that outdoor skating is dependent on the weather and that warm temperatures and sunshine can cause problems with the ice.

More information about the skating rink can be found online.