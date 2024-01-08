Schenley Park ice skating rink won't open this season as setbacks delay chiller system project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Schenley Park ice skating rink won't be opening at all this season.

The city had hoped for a regular November opening but pushed it back to January so crews could finish work on a new chiller system. The city said Monday that several setbacks mean the rink now won't open at all.

"While we know this is disappointing, we want to let Pittsburgh know that the high quality of work being done and the steps being taken to ensure this project is done in the safest manner so we can continue to provide skating for years to come," said CitiParks Director Kathryn Vargas in a news release from the city.

While the rink won't be open, the city said it will still host two annual skating traditions with a twist. Mascot Skate will become Mascot Madness, taking place at the facility as a mascot meet and greet. Valentines on Ice will move to the Hunt Armory ice rink and will include chocolates, raffles, roses and more.

Work should now be completed in April, almost a full year after the project began. The new chiller follows a renovation project in 2019.

The rink, which has been a time-honored tradition since 1975, is expected to be back next season, celebrating 50 years in January.