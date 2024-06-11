Roberto Clemente Bridge closed for film shoot on Wednesday

Bridge in Pittsburgh to close for film shoot on Wednesday

By: KDKA-TV's Haley Jacobs

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Roberto Clemente Bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday for a film shoot.

This closure includes pedestrian access over the bridge.

The Department of Public Works granted a permit to Eye Productions Inc. to film the CBS medical drama series "Watson." The series is about Dr. John Watson, a friend and partner of Sherlock Holmes. It takes place a year after Holmes' death, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Watson will be played by Morris Chestnut.

The drama is described as a modern spin on the classic Sherlock Holmes story. Watson is set for the 2024-25 broadcast season.

In May, the Pennsylvania film industry called on state lawmakers to triple tax incentive that helps attract movie productions. The tax incentive has been so successful that the Pennsylvania film industry wants to see it increase from $100 million to $300 million in next year's state budget, which means more money into the economy and more local jobs.

Recently, "Mayor of Kingstown" was filmed in the Pittsburgh area. The show features Jeremy Renner. Paramount+ says season three of the show dropped on the streaming service on June 2.

Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.