Rib Fest kicks off at Acrisure Stadium before Backyard Brawl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the start of Rib Fest and Backyard Brawl, Thursday is a busy day in the 'Burgh.

Pitt takes on WVU in the Backyard Brawl for the first time in more than a decade. But first up was Rib Fest right outside of Acrisure Stadium.

The vendors claim they have some of the best ribs and BBQ you'll find in the country. Just about everybody has won awards at some point in time, so there's a lot of competition to see who can pull in the most customers.

"We're looking for a challenge," said Desperado's BBQ owner Donna Rice. "From what I heard, this will be our biggest day of the season. I think we can handle it. Just because I'm a woman doesn't mean I can't do it."

Mayor Ed Gainey trying out the delicious ribs at RIB FEST! #KDKA pic.twitter.com/pBeDQ7wRJ1 — Shelley Bortz KDKA (@KdkaBortz) September 1, 2022

Rib Fest is the perfect place to stop before the Backyard Brawl, which kicks off at 7 p.m. It's a city vs. country, steel vs. coal: a renewed rivalry where #17 Pitt takes on WVU in a game that hasn't been played since 2011.

Pittsburgh police are teaming up with other agencies to handle the large crowds. They say they want it to be a fun and safe atmosphere for everyone.

Police will be patrolling the streets, inside the stadium, as well as in Oakland, the South Side and downtown too. There will be street closures and Pittsburgh police say you should have contingency plans just in case things don't go how you expect in terms of traffic.

Parking lots for tailgating open at 2 p.m. Police say there is a no tolerance policy for any property destruction or disorderly conduct.

Rib Fest lasts until Monday. For a full schedule, click here. For a guide to all the other events and celebrations happening across the Pittsburgh region this weekend, click here.