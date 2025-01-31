Pittsburgh Remodeling Expo set to take place this weekend at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Spring is just around the corner and that not only means tulips and gardening, but also the start of home remodeling season.

So how can you make those improvements while also navigating higher costs from inflation?

This weekend at Acrisure Stadium is the Pittsburgh Remodeling Expo and whether you're remodeling bathrooms, windows, doors, or kitchens, we've taken a look at how much it will cost you.

How much will remodeling cost me this year?

The hammers, saws, and pounding will actually cost you a little bit less in 2025. According to the Harvard Business School, the cost has dropped 1.2%, and while that's not much, it certainly is better than the days of the pandemic when supply costs skyrocketed and were passed onto you, the consumer.

"During COVID, the prices did increase about 10 to 15 percent due to a lack of getting material," explained Roberto DiBenedetto, the owner of Home Pro Remodelers. "After that, they went down about 8 to 10 [percent]."

So, what are we talking about in terms of prices for some of the most often-requested remodeling projects - kitchens and baths? Several sources showed that on average, nationally, a kitchen remodel will cost around $26,969 and a bathroom $12,115.

Keep in mind, those are the averages for the most basic job to the biggest job. Again, an average.

Can I save money on a home remodeling project?

Of course, they can go much, much higher. Does that mean you can cut the costs even more?

The answer is yes, but that includes doing some of it yourself or finding a remodeler who will let you buy some of the materials.

"We can work with them," said DiBenedetto. "If they want to get some of the materials and we're able to install or we can provide them the materials. We all like to save as much money as possible with our clients."

A great piece of advice is to find a remodeler who will let you buy the sink, the toilet, appliances, and whatever else you wish to install. That's a great way to avoid the markup.

The Pittsburgh Remodeling Expo is a place where you can find all of that together and get exactly what you're looking for.

It costs just $5 to get in and it's on the club level at Acrisure Stadium and runs today through Sunday.