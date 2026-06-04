Pittsburgh Regional Transit starting to install new ReadyFare machines

Pittsburgh Regional Transit has started to install its ReadyFare vending machines as the agency prepares to roll out its new fare payment system.

PRT said it's working to roll out its new ReadyFare system and has started to install the new machine at some of its light-rail stations.

The new machines recently were installed at PRT's Gateway station in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit has begun installing new ReadyFare machines at stations throughout the agency's system. Pittsburgh Regional Transit

PRT said that as it prepares to roll out the new system, current ConnectCard holders will receive a card in the mail with instructions on how to request a ReadyFare card.

The new ReadyFare cards will be able to be purchased at the new machines for $1.

PRT said that riders will be able to transfer any balances they have on a ConnectCard to the new ReadyFare cards using an online balance transfer form.