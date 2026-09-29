Enforcement of PRT's red bus lanes in Oakland will begin this week. Here's what to know.

Tickets will be issued to people caught driving in the new bus-only lanes in Oakland starting this week, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said.

PRT said that starting on Thursday, tickets will be issued to drivers caught operating vehicles in the bus-only lane.

Verbal warnings have been issued for violations since the lanes were completed last month along Forbes Avenue and Fifth Avenue, but starting Thursday, citations will be given out.

PRT said that the citation for driving in the bus-only lane comes with a $25 fine, but associated fees will bring the total ticket cost to around $175.

Port Authority Police will begin issuing citations on Oct. 1 for drivers caught operating vehicles in the new, red bus-only lanes in Oakland. Credit: KDKA

Regulations associated with the bus-only lane prohibit private vehicles and bicycles from entering, stopping or parking in the bus lanes, even for pickups, drop-offs or deliveries. PRT said that pickups and drop-offs should be made on side streets or designated loading zones.

"To make a right turn, drivers may enter the bus lanes where the red lane is dashed," PRT said. "Motorists should indicate they want to enter the bus-only lane with their turn signal and merge into the lane only after checking to make sure no buses are approaching. Motorists should never pull in front of a bus."

PRT said that the new bus lanes, which are painted red, are "clearly marked to ensure the smooth and efficient flow of public transit vehicles."