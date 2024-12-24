Pittsburgh Regional Transit investigating cybersecurity incident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Regional Transit is investigating a ransomware attack that the company detected on Thursday, Dec. 19.

According to a news release from PRT, upon discovering the incident, an investigation was launched, its Cyber Incident Response Team was activated, and both law enforcement and third-party cybersecurity and data forensics experts were notified.

It's currently unknown if any sensitive data was compromised during the attack.

While rail service experienced temporary disruptions on Thursday morning, transit services now operate normally.

However, as of Monday afternoon, other rider services remained negatively impacted, including PRT's Customer Service Center, which was temporarily unable to accept or process senior and child ConnectCards.

"PRT takes seriously the security of its systems and the data it stores. PRT is committed to providing public updates as the investigation evolves," the release added.