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Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus crashes in mall parking lot, multiple people injured

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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Several people have been taken to the hospital after a Pittsburgh Regional bus crash in the parking lot of the Ross Park Mall. 

According to information provided to KDKA-TV by Pittsburgh Regional Transit, just after 9:30 on Saturday morning, a bus hit the concrete base of a light pole in the mall complex. 

prtcrashrosspark.jpg
The scene following the crash in the Ross Park Mall parking lot. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

In total, 14 people were injured, including the driver of the bus. 

Of those injured, 13 of them are believed to have minor injuries, and one person is believed to have a broken nose. 

All are being transported to the hospital to be evaluated. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

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