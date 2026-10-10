Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus crashes in mall parking lot, multiple people injured

Several people have been taken to the hospital after a Pittsburgh Regional bus crash in the parking lot of the Ross Park Mall.

According to information provided to KDKA-TV by Pittsburgh Regional Transit, just after 9:30 on Saturday morning, a bus hit the concrete base of a light pole in the mall complex.

The scene following the crash in the Ross Park Mall parking lot. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

In total, 14 people were injured, including the driver of the bus.

Of those injured, 13 of them are believed to have minor injuries, and one person is believed to have a broken nose.

All are being transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.