Las Vegas isn't the only sinful city in the country, according to a new ranking from WalletHub.

WalletHub compared 182 cities against key dimensions like anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, and lust to create its list of America's most sinful cities. Pittsburgh comes in at No. 42, with Dover, Delaware, a spot above and Cincinnati, Ohio, a spot below.

Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Atlanta, Georgia, make up the top five. Sin City's place as the most sinful city isn't a surprise, WalletHub says, citing its casinos, strip clubs and Google searches for plastic surgery procedures.

At the bottom of the list: Pearl City, Hawaii; West Valley City, Utah; Columbia, Maryland; Madison, Wisconsin; and Fremont, California.

WalletHub compared the cities across seven key dimensions similar to the seven deadly sins, weighing metrics like violent crimes, thefts, fast food establishments, casinos, internet searches for Tinder and the high school dropout rates.

WalletHub says vices can be expensive. Gambling addiction leads to over $100 billion in losses for U.S. consumers every year, while smoking costs $600 billion, WalletHub says.

"Regardless of any particular religious tenets, certain activities are considered 'sinful' by society as a whole," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in a news release. "Sometimes, these activities are always bad, like violent crimes or identity theft. In other cases, they may be relatively harmless in moderation but incredibly destructive when not kept under control, such as alcohol use or gambling. The most sinful cities are those where illicit activities and vices alike are the most widespread."