Pittsburgh ranked 4th best place to live in northeast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh is one of the best places to live in the northeast, according to a new ranking from Livability.com.

The website ranks Pittsburgh No. 4 on the list of "Top 25 Best Places to Live in the Northeast." Clifton, New Jersey, takes the top spot, followed by Warwick, Rhode Island, and Cranston, Rhode Island.

"With world-class museums, pro sports teams to cheer for and a strong economy leading the way in robotics, AI, cybersecurity and more, it's no wonder why nearly 300,000 people know that Pittsburgh, PA, is a great place to call home," Livability writes. The website says there are 90 neighborhoods with "their own unique personalities" for residents to choose from and a "robust" arts and culture scene to enjoy.

The ranking was created using data from Livability's annual "Top 100 Best Places to Live" list and was influenced by a survey of more than 1,000 adults across the country who were asked what characteristics of livability they value with an emphasis on rising costs. Livability said their research showed 7 in 10 adults consider affordability to be a top-three factor influencing their decisions to relocate.

"People are thinking about where their money goes the furthest right now, as remote work continues for many, and affordability is harder and harder to find," said editor in chief Amanda Ellis. "We highlight the amazing small and mid-sized communities across the U.S. and it's often these places that stand out when it comes to offering affordability alongside amenities and opportunities."

Several other Pennsylvania towns also made the list: Bethlehem, Allentown, Scranton and Erie.