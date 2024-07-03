Pittsburgh Public Safety outlines safety preparations ahead of Independence Day celebrations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's estimated that 20,000 people will be downtown to enjoy the Fourth of July festivities. The center point will be the fireworks over Point State Park in the evening. Pittsburgh Public Safety gave its safety plan on Tuesday.

Before fireworks light up the night sky, people go through security checkpoints and bag checks around Point State Park.

"We will be using a walk-through system instead of wandering. We will also have canine units to ensure people don't have fireworks or weapons," Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said.

Schmidt is aware of concerns following high-profile incidents downtown, including two random attacks and a shots-fired call. He said city police, county police, and state police will work together to ensure safety in the park and around the Golden Triangle.

"We will have teams out throughout downtown, throughout the evening, and throughout the night," Schmidt said.

If the weather is nice enough, there will be boaters enjoying the three rivers. There will be no mooring at the Point after 7 a.m. The fireworks will start at 9:35 p.m. No one will be allowed into the Point after 9:30. The park will close after the show concludes.

"As soon as the fireworks end, we will be clearing out the park itself," Point State Park manager Jake Weiland said.

Schmidt said anyone causing issues will be detained or possibly arrested.

"We ask any parent to accompany their children or a responsible adult accompany their children downtown, Schmidt said.

Several roads will be closed around the North Shore and the Point.

Here is how that breaks down.

Downtown road closures

Commonwealth Place between Liberty Avenue and Fort Duquesne Boulevard from 3:30 p.m. until the end of the event

Liberty Avenue from Stanwix Street to Commonwealth Place inbound and outbound

Liberty Avenue exit from the Fort Pitt Bridge will be closed by 6 p.m.; traffic will detour to Boulevard of the Allies (10th Street Bypass and Grant Street will remain open)

On the North Shore, the hot air balloon is back on the Great Lawn near the Allegheny River, as well as the stage. which is set up for live music and entertainment.

The following North Shore roads will be shut down at 7 p.m. to all incoming traffic, with access only to the parking lots and garages on General Robinson until 8:30 p.m.

North Shore road closures

Reedsdale Street at Allegheny Avenue

Reedsdale Street at Tony Dorsett Drive

Reedsdale Street at Mazeroski Way

Casino Drive at Sproat Way

General Robinson at Art Rooney Avenue

General Robinson at Federal Street

Mount Washington closures (starting at 6 p.m.)

Grandview Avenue at Wyoming Street

Grandview Avenue at Merrimac Street

PJ McArdle Roadway from Liberty Bridge

Route 51 at Woodruff Street

Route 51 and Greenleaf Street

Shaler Street and Minnotte Square

No fireworks, weapons, or alcohol are allowed to be brought through checkpoints. Here is the list of prohibited items.

Alcohol

Ammunition

Drones

Explosives

Firearms

Fireworks

Grills

Knives

Laser Pointers

Mace

Pop-up tents

Razor blades

Selfie Sticks

Structures

Stun Guns

Tasers

Toy guns

Weapons of any kind

Any other item deems to be safety hazards