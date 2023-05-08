Pittsburgh Public Safety reports no major incidents during busy marathon weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Public Safety reported no major incidents during a busy weekend between the marathon, three Pirates games and Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

On Monday, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on top of 35,000 runners visiting the city for marathon events and three baseball games, there were also concerts, shows and markets bringing people to the Downtown, North Shore and South Side areas.

Public Safety said EMS transported 25 patients from the marathon, mostly for hyperthermia and orthopedic injuries. Medics also said they resuscitated a man who went into cardiac arrest on the street. He was alert and talking on the way to the hospital.

Public Safety said there were no other major safety or security incidents to report from the marathon, the games or any other events.

Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said the marathon went off without a hitch and other emergency services to the rest of the city were uninterrupted.

"I want to thank everyone in our Public Safety Bureaus for their work to keep everyone safe this weekend," Mayor Ed Gainey said in a press release. "We hosted tens of thousands of people in Pittsburgh to compete and cheer at all of the races this weekend. It was inspiring to see the strength, resilience, and determination of everyone involved in making this weekend possible."