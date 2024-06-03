Pittsburgh Public Safety releases numbers of hospitalizations and arrests after busy weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Aside from a fire on the opening day of the Three Rivers Arts Festival, Pittsburgh Public Safety said there were no major incidents over the busy weekend.

Between the Kenny Chesney concert, Pittsburgh Pride and the Arts Festival, there were tens of thousands of people in the city. More than 80,000 people attended the Pride parade, and Kenny Chesney brought out tailgaters and boaters as well as concert-goers. The Arts Festival, which is expected to draw 300,000 people over 10 days, also kicked off Friday.

There were EMS calls and transports from all three events, mainly for falls, intoxication, fainting, dehydration and general sickness, Public Safety said.

Pittsburgh EMS received 89 calls to the Kenny Chesney concert and transported 30 people. There were also two arrests -- one for disorderly conduct and another for defiant trespass and disorderly conduct.

Seven people were taken to the hospital from the Arts Festival, including the employee who was burned when a propane tank exploded and caught a food tent on fire Friday evening, and 10 were transported from Pride.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police, EMS and firefighters worked "hand-in-hand" to keep everyone safe.

"Thanks to their precision planning and communication, there were no major safety or security incidents to report from the multiple events taking place at the same time," Public Safety said.