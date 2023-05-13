Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh won't be able to open all its pools without more lifeguards

/ CBS Pittsburgh

City needs more lifeguards or some pools may not open this summer
City needs more lifeguards or some pools may not open this summer 00:41

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pool season is almost here, but Mayor Ed Gainey says Pittsburgh won't be able to open up all of its pools unless they can hire more lifeguards. 

Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old by Sept. 5 and a current resident of the city.

The city will pay to train those without experience and get them CPR certified. 

"If you have any experience in being a lifeguard or want to be a lifeguard, contact the city. Let's get started, because we want our children to have the best summer possible, and part of that, you and I know, is swimming," Gainey said. 

Those who want to be a lifeguard can apply online.

First published on May 13, 2023 / 1:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.