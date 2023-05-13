Pittsburgh won't be able to open all its pools without more lifeguards

City needs more lifeguards or some pools may not open this summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pool season is almost here, but Mayor Ed Gainey says Pittsburgh won't be able to open up all of its pools unless they can hire more lifeguards.

Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old by Sept. 5 and a current resident of the city.

The city will pay to train those without experience and get them CPR certified.

"If you have any experience in being a lifeguard or want to be a lifeguard, contact the city. Let's get started, because we want our children to have the best summer possible, and part of that, you and I know, is swimming," Gainey said.

Those who want to be a lifeguard can apply online.