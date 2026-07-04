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Pittsburgh police officer not hurt in early morning rollover crash

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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A Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officer had to be extracted from his squad car after it rolled over on Saturday morning. 

Around 6:30 a.m., the squad car could be seen on its side on Wilkins Avenue. 

policerollover.png
A view of the squad car on its side.  Andy Sheehan/KDKA-TV

The officer inside the vehicle was not hurt, but as Pittsburgh Public Safety tells KDKA-TV, the officer was both evaluated at the scene by medics and will now submit to drug and alcohol testing, as is procedure when an officer is involved in a crash. 

The collision investigation unit is looking into the crash. 

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