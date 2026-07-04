Pittsburgh police officer not hurt in early morning rollover crash

A Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officer had to be extracted from his squad car after it rolled over on Saturday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., the squad car could be seen on its side on Wilkins Avenue.

A view of the squad car on its side. Andy Sheehan/KDKA-TV

The officer inside the vehicle was not hurt, but as Pittsburgh Public Safety tells KDKA-TV, the officer was both evaluated at the scene by medics and will now submit to drug and alcohol testing, as is procedure when an officer is involved in a crash.

The collision investigation unit is looking into the crash.