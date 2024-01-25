Police release more details after Pittsburgh officer shoots, kills man on South Side Slopes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man who was shot and killed by Pittsburgh police reached into his car's trunk, where he told an officer he had guns, just before that officer fired at him on Wednesday, detectives said.

In an update Thursday, Allegheny County police released more details about what led up to a Pittsburgh officer shooting and killing a 26-year-old man in the South Side Slopes neighborhood.

County police said Pittsburgh officers were dispatched to Huron Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a ShotSpotter notification indicating seven shots had been fired.

Detectives said an officer found 26-year-old Austyn Cousins near his vehicle on Huron Street. Cousins initially complied and told the officer there were guns in his trunk, which was open, police said.

A few moments later, police said Cousins abruptly moved towards his trunk. The officer yelled for him to step away and when he reached into the trunk, police said the officer shot Cousins multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

After getting search warrants, police said detectives found two rifles in the trunk of Cousins' car. Several bullet holes were found inside his home, along with 11 other guns, police said.

Pittsburgh police will determine the status of the officer involved in accordance with their policies and procedures, county police said.

County police said they're still investigating. When they're done, the case will be turned over to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office to determine if the use of force was justified.