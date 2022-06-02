Police seize drugs, guns after busting large group of juveniles in East Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police said a social media post led them to several guns and drugs in an East Hills parking lot.

Pittsburgh officers arrested a man and a juvenile after showing up at East Hills Drive on Saturday, where police said a large group of juveniles had gathered. Another man ran off but officers couldn't immediately find him.

Police said they responded after seeing a video on social media of a juvenile waving a gun and heading to the parking lot where they believed the post had been created.

After searching the area and getting search warrants, police said they seized eight firearms, four bricks of heroin, two bundles of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

On May 28, Pittsburgh Police from Zone 5, after viewing a video on a social media platform of a juvenile male waving a... Posted by Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 5 on Thursday, June 2, 2022

Police said the man who was arrested also tried to get rid of a stolen gun while running. He's facing multiple charges, including theft, carrying a firearm without a license and resisting arrest.

The juvenile seen in the video was released to the custody of his mother and is facing firearm and drug charges, police said.

Police are still investigating.