Pittsburgh Police searching for missing and vulnerable man Henry Smith

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit is searching for a missing man who is considered vulnerable.

Henry Smith was last seen on Thursday between 10 and 11 a.m. in Oakland. He was wearing a black baseball hat, gray pants, black dress shoes, a dark green/blue/white plaid striped shirt, and a Steelers jacket.

Pittsburgh Public Safety

He's described as 5'8" with short salt and pepper hair, and a mustache.

Smith drives a 2020 Dodge Journey and could be in Penn Hills, Monroeville, or Murrysville.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.

