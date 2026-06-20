Suspect flees on foot after crashing into Pittsburgh business during police pursuit

A suspect with felony warrants is on the run after Pittsburgh police say he fled from officers, crashed into a business, and escaped on foot.

Pittsburgh police said officers identified a vehicle driven by a man with felony warrants related to robbery and domestic violence shortly before 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

The driver fled from officers and later crashed the vehicle into a business near the intersection of East Carson Street and Becks Run Road, according to police.

A suspect with felony warrants is on the run after Pittsburgh police say he fled from officers, crashed into a business, and escaped on foot. KDKA-TV's Ricky Sayer

After the crash, the suspect ran from the vehicle on foot toward the river. A female passenger in the vehicle was not injured and was evaluated by EMS crews at the scene.

Multiple police units, a K-9 officer, Pittsburgh River Rescue, and fire crews responded to search for the suspect. However, the suspect was not located.

The investigation remains ongoing.