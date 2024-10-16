Pittsburgh police ask other victims to come forward in Frick Park assaults

Police ask other victims to come forward in assaults at Pennsylvania park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man accused of indecent assault and open lewdness at Frick Park in Pittsburgh could be facing more charges.

Last month, 19-year-old Isaiah Rivers was accused of exposing himself at the park, inappropriately touching women and recording himself.

Detectives with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police received multiple reports about him on Sept. 22. One was that he was inappropriately touching himself on a park bench. The woman alleged he was recording himself and then turned the camera on to her.

Detective Francesco Rosato said that's what's happening in one video shown to KDKA-TV. According to police, they discovered 102 video recordings.

"Various woman, various ages, a lot of himself as well, a lot of videos with him and the woman," Detective Rosato said.

Police say five victims have now come forward, and they believe there are more.

"There are five victims, five cases, looking for 10 more victims that are unidentified that we've seen by getting his videos," Detective Rosato said.

Videos shown to KDKA-TV by police show Rivers allegedly stalking and groping women and touching himself inappropriately.

Detectives are asking women who were in Frick Park on Sept. 9 and Sept. 22 to come forward if they believe they may be one of the victims.

"Some of the women we've already spoken to, they are having trouble getting over some of this stuff," Rosato said. "We are hoping by speaking to everybody who may have been harmed, we can bring some closure to this and welcome families back to the park."

Anyone with information can call Zone 4 detectives at 412-422-6520.